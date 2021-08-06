84-year-old man with dementia missing in Fairfield

William Stewart is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green shirt and gray sweats.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police are searching for an 84-year-old who was reported missing on Friday.

Authorities say William Stewart was last seen in the area of Stephen Street in Fairfield around noon. Stewart is considered to be at-risk because he has been diagnosed with dementia and his family says he sometimes forgets where he is.

William Stewart is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a green long-sleeve T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators say he has been known to walk to Vacaville, Dixon, and Northern Fairfield.

If you have seen Stewart, you are asked to call Fairfield Police at 707-428-7300 and select option eight.