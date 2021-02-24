Woman arrested for death of 81-year-old in hit and run, Fairfield police say

Namie Stewart, 81, was hit by a car on Oct. 22. Fairfield police made an arrest almost four months later after a witness came forward with information.

FAIRFIELD, California — A 26-year-old woman is accused of killing an 81-year-old woman in a hit and run, according to Fairfield police.

Namie Stewart, 81, was hit by a car on Oct. 22. Police found her lying in the roadway seriously injured on Cement Hill Road. She later died in the hospital.

A witness who claimed to have seen the crash came forward with information after Fairfield police offered a reward leading to an arrest on Oct. 27.

Police determined from the tip that the suspect, Araceli Marin, was in Texas. Sherrif's deputies in El Paso, Texas helped Fairfield police in finding Marin and the car.

Police said the car's damages matched with the crash. Law enforcement officials performed searches, gathered evidence around Marin's home and electronic devices. Police arrested Marin almost four months later.

Marin is booked into the Solano County Jail and faces charges of hit and run resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter concealing evidence and driving on a suspended license.