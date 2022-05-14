Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

Authorities are warning people in the area of Woodcreek Park in Fairfield to be cautious after bear sightings were reported in the area.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets.

The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.

Officers ask residents in the area to avoid encounters with the bear and to bring in trash cans after pickup. Officials are also asking area residents to not leave cat or dog food outside and bring pets inside when possible.

"If you see a bear in town, avoid it and give it the opportunity to avoid you. If the bear doesn't yet see you, back away to a safe distance," the police department wrote in a Facebook post. "As always, please call us - our community remains our eyes and ears."

