Roaming bear spotted in Fairfield neighborhood

Police said the bear was spotted loitering around Hilborn Road and Martin Road.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are calling on Fairfield residents to be "bear aware" after a bear was spotted roaming in the city.

The Fairfield Police Department said the bear was loitering around Hilborn Road and Martin Road. It's the latest bear sighting for the area. On May 14, police said a bear had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.

"If the bear is minding his own bear business, please let the bear be," police said in a news release. "While we do want to be informed, we do not want to flood our dispatch center with calls of the bear’s location as they are very busy."

Authorities said the bear will likely wander back up into the hills and advised people against antagonizing the bear by approaching it, chasing it or trying to get photos of it. If the bear presents aggressive behaviors, they encourage people to call in their concern.

Video of the bear taken by Madison Trouche shows the bear running along a Fairfield sidewalk.

ABC10 spoke with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) earlier in May about the increase in bear sightings. Officials say sightings around this time are to be expected.

"Right now, bears are just getting out of hibernation, right? So they're kind of foraging for food, and this is the time of year where we start to see more bear sightings right around the urban edge, right around the areas that are residential but that are adjacent to open space. So, it's not extraordinarily surprising," Ken Paglia, spokesperson for CDFW.

