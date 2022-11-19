Solano County crash leaves child and adult killed, 3 others injured

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the Friday evening crash.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A child and an adult are dead and three others are injured after a violent three-car crash in Solano County Friday evening. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor.

The deadly crash shut down Suisun Valley Road for several hours Friday night.

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday when a Mazda that was driving south on Suisun Valley Road left its lane and hit a Honda that was traveling in the northbound lane, south of Morrison Lane.

The Mazda continued to drive south eventually leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree, investigators said. The impact of the crash killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, both from Fairfield, who were inside the Mazda.

The Mazda then continued driving, veering to the right where it struck a Chrysler that was traveling north on Suisun Valley Road.

A 6-year-old boy who was also in the Mazda, a 3-year-old passenger of the Honda that was hit and an occupant of the Chrysler also suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Witnesses and those who have information on the deadly crash are asked to call investigators at 1-800-835-5247.