'Super Bowl of outreach and services' | City of Fairfield holds homeless partnership event

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — There was a resource and outreach event in Fairfield for those unhoused or experiencing homelessness.

The quarterly Homeless Outreach Partnership Engagement (H.O.P.E.) event consisted of over 40 different organizations and programs offering free services and resources to the community.

The event is primarily to rebuild trust within the community and to provide information to those who might be experiencing homelessness. It also aims to provide opportunities for those within the community to connect, whether they are community organizations, families experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

"It's ultimately the 'Super Bowl' of outreach and services where we bring everybody together, and at once, we can try to provide housing, shelter, food and drinks. We have state, local and federal organizations here all trying to participate and provide any community outreach assistance that they need," said Lt. Kelly Rombach, with the Fairfield Police Department.

There were also bikes donated, auctioned and raffled from the California Medical Facility to children and families in the community that were refurbished by inmates.

The bike project started in 1985 to provide bikes to children who couldn't afford them at the time. The California Medical Facility partnered up with the Fairfield Police Department to be a resource to the community at the event.