Crash on eastbound I-80 near Fairfield under investigation

CALIFORNIA, USA — The cause of a major injury crash is under investigation near Fairfield Monday.
The crash happened on eastbound I-80 near Red Top Road around 5:15 a.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department. It's unclear what condition the person was in or how many people were injured, but the fire department said the crash involved major injuries.
The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened. The crash is under investigation.
Watch more on ABC10: Man captured after breaking into Franchise Tax Board building, deputies say
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8