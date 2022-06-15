Crumbl Cookies opening cookie and ice cream shop in Fairfield on Friday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crumbl Cookies is introducing Fairfield to its more-than 200 unique rotating flavors of ice cream, cookies and other treats on Friday starting at 8 a.m.
Owners Brad and Laura Bengerter will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 5089 Business Center Drive, Fairfield location on Thursday at 12 p.m.
“The rotating flavors from week to week are a fun way to make the experience unique each time we serve Crumbl cookies to our family and friends,” said first-time store owners Brad and Laura Bangerter.
In a news release, the company said the store has provided more than 80 jobs to the area.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10