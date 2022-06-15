Crumbl Cookies opening cookie and ice cream shop in Fairfield on Friday

The menu for the grand opening week will have six of Crumbl’s more than 200 rotating weekly flavors.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crumbl Cookies is introducing Fairfield to its more-than 200 unique rotating flavors of ice cream, cookies and other treats on Friday starting at 8 a.m.

Owners Brad and Laura Bengerter will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 5089 Business Center Drive, Fairfield location on Thursday at 12 p.m.

“The rotating flavors from week to week are a fun way to make the experience unique each time we serve Crumbl cookies to our family and friends,” said first-time store owners Brad and Laura Bangerter.

In a news release, the company said the store has provided more than 80 jobs to the area.

