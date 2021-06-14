Dave & Buster's opening new location in Fairfield

The business opens on Tuesday, June 15 at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Dave & Buster's is set to open their newest location in Fairfield on Tuesday, June 15.

The new restaurant and entertainment business will be at the Solano Town Center.

"We’re excited to finally open Fairfield with all-new exciting summer offerings from Dave & Buster’s Summer of DING DING DING,” Alex Briones, General Manager of Dave & Buster’s Fairfield, said in a press release.

The 18,500 square-foot location will also have some new games added to Dave & Buster's collection of arcade games, a revamped menu and a 40-foot TV wall at the sports bar. The new menu will feature 23 new food items and four new summer-inspired drinks, according to the press release. There will also be a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a late-night happy hour Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to closing time.

"With friends and family starting to reconnect, we’ve enhanced our safety protocols and taken proactive steps to create a safe environment for guests of all ages to enjoy and have good, clean, fun. We look forward to being an exciting new restaurant and entertainment destination for the Solano community," Briones said.

Dave & Buster's at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

