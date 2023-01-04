Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole

Police said the cause of the crash was related to speed that was unsafe for conditions at the time and water on the road.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said.

Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.

Citing witnesses and evidence from the scene, investigators said the roadway was partially flooded due to rain from the recent downpours. Police said the woman was heading eastbound on the road when she came across a patch of standing water and hydroplaned before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a utility pole.

The victim's name was not released by the police department.

