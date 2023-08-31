Police: Missing Fairfield woman believed dead, arrest warrant issued for boyfriend

Fairfield Police ask for people who see Mark Randle to call 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A missing Fairfield woman is believed to be dead with her boyfriend now suspected in connection to her death, the Fairfield Police Department said Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by police, 36-year-old Erica Brown was reported missing on August 25 and was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20.

"Information provided to detectives leads them to believe Ms. Brown is no longer alive," the post said. "Although we hoped to safely return Ms. Brown to those who care for her, we felt from the outset that her disappearance was suspicious in nature, and have treated it as such."

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown's boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle. Investigators said Randle lived with her at the time of her disappearance.

Randle, also known as "Tweezy”, “Tweez” and "Mark Twain", has strong ties to Fairfield and Vallejo, police said.

People who see Randle or have information about his whereabouts are asked to not approach him but to instead call 911 or investigators directly at (707) 428-7600.

Watch more from ABC10: 'Ebony Alerts' could help find missing Black people if bill is approved