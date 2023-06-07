Fair Haven Commons affordable housing opens in Fairfield

Construction began in 2021, completed in May 2023 and is part of Fairfield's Homeless Strategy goal.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A new housing development for very low to low-income households in Fairfield has finished construction and is ready for residents to move in.

The Fair Haven Commons began construction in 2021 with developer MidPen — a nonprofit that is also the owner and onsite resident services provider of this and two other locations in the city, according to Polo Munoz, Associate Director of Development.

“As a mission-driven organization, MidPen believes in providing safe, affordable housing that will establish stability and opportunity for residents,” Munoz said.

The new development, on Sunset Avenue in Fairfield, provides 72 affordable homes for families, including 44 units with a set-aside preference for households who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness and other supportive housing needs.

Of the 72 units, 51 households are using Housing Choice Vouchers, formerly known as Section 8, which the Fairfield Housing Authority gave. The city allocated and spent about $6 million in land, financing, impact fee credits and housing vouchers for this development. Solano County also partnered and funded the project.

Units offered range from studios to three-bedroom apartments — a total of six studios, 30 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, and six three-bedroom apartment homes. The apartment homes are for households earning up to 60% of Area Median Income (AMI). There are also 80 parking spots available to residents.

The waitlist is closed for those looking to lease.

“Fair Haven Commons demonstrates a responsive solution aimed to address housing instability and supports the Regional Action Plan which aims to reduce homelessness in the Bay Area by 75% within three years,” the city says in a statement. “It also furthers the City of Fairfield’s Homeless Strategy goal.”

That goal is to “permanently reduce homelessness in Fairfield” by using the below strategy:

Protect the health and safety of Fairfield residents

Increase housing opportunities and displacement support

Strengthen the system of care services and programs

Improve public policy and community engagement

Strengthen regional capacity to address homelessness

According to the development profile, rents range from $275 to $1,187 or more per month depending on which unit is rented.