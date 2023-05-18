Fairfield to add 5 new signals to help pedestrians cross busy streets

Construction will start later this year and are set to be operational in the spring of 2024.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The city of Fairfield received more than $1 million in grant funding for five High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signals.

For pedestrians, HAWK signals work the same as any other crosswalk. People can push a button, wait for the signal to change, and for traffic to stop before crossing the street. For drivers, the HAWK signal is dark until someone pushes the button. The signal flashes yellow and then turns red to require drivers to stop.

Ryan Panganiban is a city engineer and the Assistant Public Works Director for Fairfield. He said HAWK signals are 91% more effective when it comes to making drivers yield to pedestrians who are crossing.

"When we analyzed this intersection here, it’s a mid-block crossing and what we noticed is that pedestrians and bicyclists were having a difficult time crossing the road – and with this new HAWK signal, and HAWK stands for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, that would provide a safe and effective way to cross this four-lane roadway," said Panganiban.

Where will the new signals be installed?

North Texas at Oak Street Pennsylvania Ave. at Empire Street North Texas at Wisconsin Street Travis Blvd. at phoenix drive Travis Blvd. at Clay Street

Construction will start later this year, and Panganiban said the signals will be operational in the spring of 2024.

