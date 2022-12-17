Fairfield BMW dealership catches fire causes smoke, water damage to building

The cause is still under investigation, but Battalion Chief Andy Cranston says a space heater may have been involved.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield firefighters put out a fire at the BMW dealership on Auto Mall Parkway Saturday morning.

The Fairfield Fire Department was called just after 9 a.m. about a fire in the shop of the BMW dealership. Officials say the fire was near a car with gasoline on the floor.

Officials say one car was severely damaged and there was smoke and water damage to the shop. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation, but Battalion Chief Andy Cranston says a space heater may have been involved.

