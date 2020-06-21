'Speed and carelessness' a factor in two separate Fairfield car crashes

The Fairfield Fire Department is urging commuters to use caution and follow area speed limits.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Nearly 10 people were injured in two separate car crashes this weekend in Fairfield, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the Fairfield Fire Department said both of the accidents were "definitely involving speed and carelessness." On Saturday, June 20, five people were injured after a speeding car crashed. The crash happened around noon along westbound Interstate 80. All five occupants were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Just after midnight on Sunday, June 21, four people were injured after the driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed. The crash happened near westbound Red Top Road and eastbound I-80. The California Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation of this accident.

The Fairfield Fire Department is urging commuters to use caution and follow area speed limits.

