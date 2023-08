An evacuation order was lifted for residents in Fairfield due to a wildfire burning near westbound I-80.

FAIRFIELD, Calif — An evacuation order in Fairfield was lifted Wednesday after a wildfire broke out along westbound I-80.

Residents in the 2000 block of Hillridge Drive can return to their homes, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Fairfield firefighters are battling the blaze and traffic in the area is impacted.