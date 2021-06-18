Fairfield firefighter collapses, has heart attack on scene of fire

The 33-year-old firefighter is currently in stable, but critical condition.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield firefighter is in stable, but critical condition after collapsing from a heart attack on the scene of a fire Thursday.

According to a press release from the Fairfield Fire Department, the 33-year-old firefighter was part of a crew responding to a house fire at 530 Arkansas Street at about 3:28 p.m.

The fire had caused little damage and the crew was in "the overhaul phase of the fire" when the firefighter suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed.

The department said in the press release that the paramedics on scene immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures. The firefighter was taken to Northbay Medical Center where doctors were able to regain pulses.

"At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery," Fairfield Fire Department said.

There are no other details at this time and the department has not released the identity of the firefighter, nor have they said what started to fire at the home on Arkansas Street.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Caltrans plans to partially close Interstate 5 for construction