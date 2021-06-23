Fairfield firefighter who suffered heart attack during fire has favorable outlook for recovery

The fire department said the firefighter is awake, alert and is also able to verbally communicate with others.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Fire Department said a firefighter who collapsed during a fire after suffering a heart attack has an "exceptionally favorable" outlook for his recovery.

The department originally shared the news about the incident on June 18, after their firefighter/paramedic Ryan Hughes, 33, collapsed on scene of a fire. They attributed it to a heart attack.

On Wednesday, the department shared on Facebook that Hughes still has a long way to go on his recovery, but it's a recovery that is looking "exceptionally favorable."

"This incident was terrifying for Ryan's family and friends. Ryan, his wife (Livermore Police Officer Taylor Burruss-Hughes), and Ryan's family at the Fairfield Fire Department and Livermore Police Department are forever grateful for the continued outpouring of support," Fairfield Fire said on Facebook.

The department said Hughes was given the best possible chance of survival due to the quick thinking and even quicker actions of his crewmates and medics. After being taken to the hospital, officials said he was resuscitated by staff and regained consciousness a few days later. He is awake, alert and is also able to verbally communicate with others.

Fairfield Fire Department said they hope to continue providing updates on Hughes' recovery.

WATCH ALSO: