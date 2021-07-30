Leapin’ Lizards! Fairfield firefighters rescue pet iguana in tree

Fairfield Firefighters deployed a ladder truck to rescue the reptile after it made its way up a tree and her owners couldn’t get her down.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — You may have heard about firefighters being called to rescue a cat stuck in a tree, but what about an iguana? That’s exactly what happened in Fairfield on Friday.

Crews were able to snap some photos of the unusual call, as well as a picture of the iguana and one of her owners with her rescuers.

In the end, the iguana was in good condition when she was reunited with her owners and may have even had a few bugs as snacks while she was stuck in the tree.