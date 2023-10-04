Fairfield High student turned in self, loaded gun to staff member before arrest

Backpacks were being searched to find a missing phone when the student asked to speak with a staff member in the hallway.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield High School student was arrested Wednesday after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

It happened after a student reported their phone missing and a backpack search began. The student allegedly asked to speak to a teacher in the hallway where he pulled out the loaded Glock with an extended magazine.

Principal Rebecca Campion says the school security team and the Fairfield police School Resource Officer responded to campus when the gun was found and took it from the student.

“We pride ourselves on the relationship we have them, it was difficult the decision that was made today but to know our kids have relationships with staff to trust us and do the right thing is a silver lining to the incident that happened today,” said Campion.

It's still a situation that has parents worried, but thankful it didn't go differently.

“I was scared very, very scared,” said Lawfika Williams. "Last month, or something, I heard something about a knife on campus if I’m not mistaken so it’s getting a little scary."

She appreciated the school being transparent and alerting parents like her right away, but says she has made extra efforts to protect her children like buying a backpack with a bulletproof vest concealed inside.

The school plans to have conversation in the classroom on Thursday and make services available to help students feel safe again ahead of the homecoming dance and football game. Both are still scheduled as planned but will have increased security.

The student is at Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility on multiple weapons charges.

