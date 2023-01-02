Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield

Gary Bernardo, a 56-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested Wednesday afternoon when officials found him in a fast-food parking lot on Central Place.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.

Gary Bernardo, a 56-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested Wednesday afternoon when officials found him in a fast-food parking lot on Central Place.

Bernardo was booked into County Jail for the hit-and-run and for driving with a suspended license.

No additional information is available.

