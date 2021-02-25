Shooting at homeless encampment under investigation by Fairfield police

Fairfield police found a man shot along railroad tracks on State Street. He is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A shooting at a homeless encampment in Fairfield that left a man in the hospital is under investigation by police.

Officers found a 23-year-old man, who was shot in the abdomen, Wednesday after receiving reports around 11:15 a.m. of a possible shooting along railroad tracks near the 300 block of State Street. Officers initially had trouble accessing the area because a fence was blocking their way.

The victim is in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting. They say both parties had guns but did not say how many people were involved in the altercation.

Police have not released a description of the victim or the shooter. They ask the public to stay away from the area and call (707) 428-7600 if anyone has information regarding this case.