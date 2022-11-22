Fairfield house fire displaces 2 residents and dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Fire Department officials say two adults and a dog are displaced because of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 Block of White Alder Court.
Damage to the house and the residents' belongings is estimated to be worth $250,000, fire officials say.
Reports of a structure fire in the area led firefighters to a house with a fire in a wooden chimney box and in the second-floor attic space.
The cause of the fire was said to be a faulty chimney.
Fire officials also say the two residents and dog were being housed by the Red Cross due to their home being currently unlivable as a result of fire and water damage.