Fairfield house fire displaces 2 residents and dog

On Tuesday, Fairfield firefighters responded to the 1000 Block of White Alder Court and battled a fire in a wooden chimney box and the second-floor attic space.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Fire Department officials say two adults and a dog are displaced because of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 Block of White Alder Court.

Damage to the house and the residents' belongings is estimated to be worth $250,000, fire officials say.

Reports of a structure fire in the area led firefighters to a house with a fire in a wooden chimney box and in the second-floor attic space.

The cause of the fire was said to be a faulty chimney.

Fire officials also say the two residents and dog were being housed by the Red Cross due to their home being currently unlivable as a result of fire and water damage.