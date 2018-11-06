The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in regards to a recent shooting.

According to a press release from the Fairfield Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, along the 600 block of E. Travis Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 39-year-old man, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Fairfield Police Department is asking anyone with information in regards to the shooting to call the station, 707-428-7600.

