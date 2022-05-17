6 people injured after major vehicle crash in Fairfield on Highway 12

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Fire Department reported at least six people were injured following a major vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department on Twitter, firefighters responded to the incident on Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road just before noon.
The Fairfield Fire Department declared the incident "a mass casualty" as there were a total of six victims and at least one of the victims was trapped in their vehicle.
A mass casualty incident does not necessarily mean death. The term is used in emergency situations when the responding crew is overwhelmed by the number of people involved in the incident.
