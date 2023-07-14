x
Fairfield

Fairfield police look for missing 14-year-old girl

Officials say Brooke Mellomida is from Fairfield and was last seen around 5 p.m. in a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans in the Regatta Circle area.
Credit: Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officials are looking for a 14-year-old girl after she went missing Thursday evening. 

She was last seen getting into a 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan California license plate, 8PZU706.

Brooke is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown and blue dyed hair and blue eyes. 

Her phone was last pinged by police near Laurel Creek Park and Cement Hill around 4:55 p.m. Friday, but she was not found.

Anyone with information about Brooke's whereabouts are encouraged to call Fairfield Police Department Dispatch at (707)-428-7300 and press option eight.

