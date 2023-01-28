70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s located safe, returned to family

Margaret Holmes was last seen wearing a turquoise color sweater, jeans and cream-colored shoes near Rishon Court in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police say they have found Margaret Holmes and reunited her with family just over 4 hours after being reported missing.

Original story: The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the community to help locate a 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in Fairfield, Saturday.

Margaret Holmes went missing around 4:30 p.m. when she walked away from a care home in the area of Rishon Court in Fairfield.

Holmes is originally from Pleasant Hill but often stays at the care home on the weekends, according to officials.

Anybody who sees her or has information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

MISSING PERSON AT-RISK: Margaret Holmes is 70 yo and suffers from Alzheimer’s. She left her care home in Fairfield this afternoon and has not been seen since. Last seen wearing a turquoise sweater, jeans & cream colored shoes. Call (707)428-7300, option 8 if seen pic.twitter.com/lFEagxiTep — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 29, 2023

