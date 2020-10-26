Fairfield man dies in Solano County's second deadly motorcycle accident in less than a week

On Saturday, Solano CHP says a motorcycle accident took the life a 57-year-old Fairfield man.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Solano County has reported its second, deadly motorcycle accident in less than a week.

According to a Facebook post from the CHP - Solano, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, a a 57-year-old Fairfield man was driving his motorcycle on Mankas Corner Road, west of Ledgewood Road, when witnesses say the Harley Davidson failed to turn on a sharp right curve and traveled off the road.

The motorcyclist went off the road and into a trench, where he collided with a concrete ledge. Multiple witnesses reportedly stopped to help, but the man died after he was taken to a hospital.

CHP-Solano says it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision.