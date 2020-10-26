Fairfield man dies in Solano County's second deadly motorcycle accident in less than a week

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Solano County has reported its second, deadly motorcycle accident in less than a week.
According to a Facebook post from the CHP - Solano, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, a a 57-year-old Fairfield man was driving his motorcycle on Mankas Corner Road, west of Ledgewood Road, when witnesses say the Harley Davidson failed to turn on a sharp right curve and traveled off the road.
The motorcyclist went off the road and into a trench, where he collided with a concrete ledge. Multiple witnesses reportedly stopped to help, but the man died after he was taken to a hospital.
CHP-Solano says it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Just the week before, a motorcycle crash off of I-80 resulted in the death of 65-year-old Dixon resident Greg Coppes. Similar to this accident, Coppes had left the roadway and crashed into a drainage trench, sustaining fatal injuries.