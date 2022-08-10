Solano County Sheriff's Deputy involved in deadly Fairfield shooting

The deputy fatally shot the robbery suspect after he allegedly opened fire on the deputy.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department officer were sent to the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield on reports of a robbery.

After the deputy arrived, he said he deployed his K9 to try to arrest the suspect who was said to be armed with a gun. The suspect allegedly fired his gun after the K9 was deployed.

The K9 deputy then fired his service weapon hitting and killing the suspect, police said. The Solano County District Attorney's Office's Major Crimes Task Force is now investigating the deadly officer-involved shooting.

In a Tweet Sunday morning, the Fairfield Police Department said that none of its officers opened fire and that no law enforcement officers were injured.

Watch more Fairfield stories from ABC10: Father killed protecting his son from attackers at Fairfield party, wife says