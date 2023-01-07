Fairfield Police arrest suspect after finding woman dead in motel room

The suspect was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of homicide.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police have made an arrest after finding a woman dead inside a motel room Saturday morning.

Officers were first called out to the motel in the 2100 block of Texas Street on repots that a woman was possibly dying inside of a room at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

When officers got to the motel, they said they found the woman dead. Investigators launched a suspicious death investigation.

Later that night, detectives arrested Alexis Burke, 27 of Fairfield, on suspicion of homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 707-428-7300.

