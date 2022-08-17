Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell announces plans to retire after 2nd cancer diagnosis

Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell Announces Plans to Retire by End of Year After More Than 28 Years in Law Enforcement A breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year led Chief of Police Deanna Cantrell to announce her retirement earlier today. The announcement comes earlier than expected. “This is my second cancer diagnosis,” Chief Cantrell said. “And it has really made me re-evaluate life and accelerate my plans beyond the work I love. I have loved living in Fairfield and serving as your police chief, and am profoundly thankful to the Fairfield City Council, City Staff, Police department staff and to the community that has welcomed and worked alongside me and my staff with open arms.” Chief Cantrell also extends her thanks to Stefan Chatwin, Fairfield’s previous city manager, for believing in her and giving her one of the greatest opportunities of her career. Interim City Manager David Gassaway has selected Captain Dan Marshall to take the helm as police chief upon Chief Cantrell’s departure. Captain Marshall is “extremely excited, and humbled by the decision and will continue to learn from Chief Cantrell prior to becoming the chief later this year.” For media inquiries, please contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Brantley at (707)428-7300 or jbrantley@fairfield.ca.gov.