Fairfield police investigate deadly shooting near Hillview Park

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person died after a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday evening, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Manzanita Avenue near Hillview Park around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
They found a 56-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. The man died in a hospital a couple of hours later due to his injuries.
His identity hasn't been released yet.
Police are investigating the killing and said preliminary findings suggest an argument occurred prior to the shooting.
