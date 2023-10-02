Fairfield police deploy 'Bearcat' armored vehicle to subdue suspected gunman

Officials with the Fairfield Police Department said Thursday they recently deployed drones and a 'Bearcat' response vehicle in response to a reported gunman.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Upon encountering a man suspected of threatening people with a firearm, Fairfield police officials say they responded with not just drones, but a 'Bearcat' armored response vehicle as well.

Police reported receiving calls Feb. 3 of man with a gun on the 400 block of Santa Maria Drive telling people to "get out of the shooting zone."

The person who reported the gunman said he was walking in front of a residence talking to himself and the gun.

When police say they observed the man acting erratically, they created a perimeter around the residence and called in both drones and the 'Bearcat' armored vehicle.

Fairfield police said the 'Bearcat' can create an armored barrier between the officers and the suspected gunman.

Officers were able to take the man safely into custody, and they report the gun wielded by the suspect was a replica firearm.