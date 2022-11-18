Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man

The shooting happened Aug. 22 in the 4400 block of Central Way in Fairfield. Robert Wilson, 43, was arrested and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.

We value transparency & the relationships built in the community we serve. In the interest of transparency and those relationships, we are releasing this Critical Incident Video regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 22, 2022: https://t.co/KXlxw6UkWW pic.twitter.com/YaE63M0BEg — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) November 19, 2022

Police were initially called to the 100 block of Commerce Court for a report of a person possibly loitering and setting up camp around 1:50 p.m. The beginning of the call is at the beginning of the newly released video.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Robert Wilson, was someone known to officers and had been arrested multiple times in previous years, police said.

In the video officers are seen approaching Wilson who begins walking to his parked mini-van. Officers order him to not get in the car and to come talk to them.

Wilson is seen climbing into his car and rolling down the window to speak with officers. Officers then tell Wilson he has an outstanding warrant, which he denies.

Officers are then seen grabbing what the video calls a "device designated to deflate a tire." The officer places a device on the back passenger tire and then the front driver side tire to flatten them.

Wilson then is seen driving away from officers where a slow pursuit happened until he stopped just off of the 4400 block of Central Way.

Wilson is then seen running off while being chased by two officers. The video shows Wilson pulling what appears to be a gun and pointed it at officers. Officers announced he had a gun, ordered him to put it down and then fired at Wilson three times.

Wilson was then disarmed, arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five BB guns were found on Wilson and a sixth later found his car, according to the video.

The incident remains under investigation.

The video can be found in full HERE. Viewer discretion is advised.