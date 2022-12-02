Fairfield police identify man shot and killed after argument near Hillview Park

The 56-year-old man was identified as Anthony Fuimaono from Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has identified a 56-year-old man who was shot and killed Thursday evening near Hillview Park in Fairfield.

On Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue around 11:25 p.m.

First responders found the 56-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. Friday morning, the man died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the killing and said preliminary findings suggest an argument happened before the shooting.

The Fairfield Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at (707) 428-7600.

