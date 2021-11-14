x
Fairfield

Fairfield police call for help in finding at-risk missing man

Police identified the missing man as Maurice Geerdes, 84.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department is calling out for some extra eyes and ears as they try to find an 84-year-old missing man.

Police identified the man as Maurice Geerdes, 84. He's described as a white man with grey hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5'8" and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a white jacket with Solano County logos, a white shirt and khaki pants.

Geerdes was last seen driving a maroon 2006 Buick Lacrosse in Fairfield. The license plant is DP945BB.

Geerdes is also considered to be "at-risk." Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-730.

