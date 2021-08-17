Fairfield police seek help in finding at-risk missing man

Police said he was last seen Aug. 16 near Dana Drive in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department is looking for help as they try to find a missing 60-year-old man.

Police identified the man as 60-year-old Manuel "Manny" Estrada. He was last seen Aug. 16 near Dana Drive in Fairfield after police said he left his home to walk to the store and did not come back.

Police said Estrada is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Estrada is described as being 5'7" and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Fairfield Police Department.