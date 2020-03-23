FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are trying to find a missing man, who they say has dementia and doesn't know the Fairfield area.

Police identified the man as Jeffrey Vanover, 67 from Vallejo. They say Vanover is considered "at-risk", suffers from dementia, and isn't familiar with the area.

He was last seen on the 1700 block of Hemlock Street in Fairfield around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say he left the area to go for a walk.

He stands at 6'3, 225 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red and white polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody who finds him can call the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300, option 8.

Fairfield police are looking for Jeffrey Vanover, a missing at-risk person.

