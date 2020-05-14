'Covergirl bandits' stole $2.5K worth of cosmetics from Target, Fairfield Police say

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need the public's help identifying a group of suspects they have named the "Covergirl bandits."

According to a tweet from the police department, the group of suspects walked into a Target and took more than $2,500 worth of cosmetics.

Police say the suspects returned with the intention to steal more cosmetics but were stopped by Target's loss prevention team.

If you recognize these suspects, contact the Fairfield Police Department's non-emergency number at 707-428-7300 or Solano County Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.

