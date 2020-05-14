'Covergirl bandits' stole $2.5K worth of cosmetics from Target, Fairfield Police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need the public's help identifying a group of suspects they have named the "Covergirl bandits."
According to a tweet from the police department, the group of suspects walked into a Target and took more than $2,500 worth of cosmetics.
Police say the suspects returned with the intention to steal more cosmetics but were stopped by Target's loss prevention team.
If you recognize these suspects, contact the Fairfield Police Department's non-emergency number at 707-428-7300 or Solano County Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.
RELATED:
- Identity thief, caught with 200 stolen IDs to steal tax refunds, gets 5 years
- Mother recalls close call with Washington state woman posing as photographer to steal newborn
- Crime rings target lunch crowd at Panera Bread restaurants, steal wallets
- Thieves can steal your phone without it ever leaving your hand
- Beware of ransomware: Tax scam season begins now
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
The supply store security camera shows the moment a man and a woman smash a white stolen van into the supply store then jump out and start frantically throwing the merchandise into the vehicle.