Fairfield police seek help finding at-risk missing man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police are calling on the public to help them find an 87-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Harold Reed and described him as an "at-risk" person due to a medical condition that he has. He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of North Texas Street and East Tabor Avenue after police said he wandered away from a family member.

Reed is described as being 5'07", 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and red/blue checker pajama pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300, option 8.