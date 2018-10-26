If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Police say the man who led them on a short pursuit in Fairfield has died from a gunshot wound he suffered during the pursuit.

The incident started just after 2:30 p.m. as an apparent kidnapping. Police say they were flagged down by a woman inside a white station wagon, shouting that she was being assaulted. When officers tried to pull a car over, the driver sped away.

Investigators say the 22-year-old male suspect and the 24-year-old female passenger were in a relationship and living together.

A 10-month-old baby was also in the car during the chase. The child was not injured.

Not long after the chase began, police say the suspect crashed into other vehicles near the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. After the crash, officers learned the suspect had been shot by the woman at some point during the chase.

No officers' weapons were fired during the incident, according to police.

The suspect was taken in critical condition to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they are not identifying the woman because the case is considered a domestic violence incident.

The case remains under investigation.

