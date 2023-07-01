Fairfield Police investigate suspicious death

According to police, the woman was found dead in a motel room on Texas Street.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police officers found a 25-year-old woman dead in a motel room Saturday morning, officials say.

According to police, reports came in around 1:25 a.m. Saturday that a woman was possibly dying in a motel room in the 2100 block of Texas Street.

Officers went to the motel where they found the woman dead. Investigators are now looking into the case, calling the death suspicious.

Witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 707-428-7300.

