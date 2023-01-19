Fairfield launches new tool to help sort recycling

The Fairfield Recycling Guide went live Wednesday, offering a streamlined way for the public to search for items and read about whether they’re recyclable or not.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield city officials recently launched a new online tool to help residents and the public understand what is truly recyclable to reduce contamination.

The Fairfield Recycling Guide went live Wednesday, offering a streamlined way for the public to search for items and read about whether they’re recyclable or not and how to safely and properly dispose of said item.

The guide also has tips and tricks for residents to alternatively reuse or recycle their waste, as well as the locations to drop off hard-to-dispose items.

This new tool was launched as an extension of California Senate Bill 1383, which was enacted in 2022. This bill requires residents and businesses to separate all organic waste, such as food or yard waste, from the garbage so this material can be diverted from the landfill.

These efforts are intended to “reduce statewide emissions of short-lived climate pollutants and greenhouse gasses,” according to a city press release.

To use the new guide and learn more about Fairfield’s recycling services, click HERE.

For questions related to the Recycling Guide or for general questions regarding solid waste and recycling, please contact the Fairfield Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division at (707) 428-7528.