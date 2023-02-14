Water outage for some streets in Fairfield due to water main repair

FAIRFIELD, California — Some streets in Fairfield are without water Tuesday morning due to a water main being repaired.
Water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Here is a list of the impacted streets:
- 2401 to 2680 Mankas Boulevard
- 2033 to 2118 Barbour Drive
- Lighthouse Drive
- Lighthouse Court
- Clippership Drive
- Clippership Court
- Skipper Court
- Ramsay Way
- Hastings Way
People can call (707) 428-7415 with any questions.
