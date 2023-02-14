Water outage for some streets in Fairfield due to water main repair

Water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

FAIRFIELD, California — Some streets in Fairfield are without water Tuesday morning due to a water main being repaired.

Water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Here is a list of the impacted streets:

2401 to 2680 Mankas Boulevard

2033 to 2118 Barbour Drive

Lighthouse Drive

Lighthouse Court

Clippership Drive

Clippership Court

Skipper Court

Ramsay Way

Hastings Way

People can call (707) 428-7415 with any questions.

