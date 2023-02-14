x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield

Water outage for some streets in Fairfield due to water main repair

Water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, California — Some streets in Fairfield are without water Tuesday morning due to a water main being repaired.

Water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Here is a list of the impacted streets:

  • 2401 to 2680 Mankas Boulevard
  • 2033 to 2118 Barbour Drive
  • Lighthouse Drive
  • Lighthouse Court
  • Clippership Drive
  • Clippership Court
  • Skipper Court
  • Ramsay Way
  • Hastings Way 

People can call (707) 428-7415 with any questions. 

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Sacramento City Council bracing for more potential comments on armored vehicle purchase at meeting

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out