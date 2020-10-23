81-year-old Fairfield woman killed in hit-and-run

Namie Stewart, 81, of Fairfield was hit by an unknown vehicle on Thursday evening.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed an elderly woman.

Namie Stewart, 81, of Fairfield was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening. Police received calls around 11 p.m. about a woman lying in the roadway and found Stewart seriously injured on Cement Hill Road.

Stewart was transported to the hospital where she died.

This is currently being investigated as a felony hit-and-run as the driver fled the scene and has yet to come forward, authorities said.

If you may have been the driver involved, witnessed the collision, or have information about what occurred, contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300 and request to speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas.

