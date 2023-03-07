Missing Fairfield woman's remains found after husband accused of killing her

Nearly a month after going missing, Anu Anand Hobson's remains were found burned in a rural unincorporated area of Fresno County.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The remains of a missing Fairfield woman were found nearly a month after police arrested her husband on suspicion of killing her, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Anu Anand Hobson's remains were found burned in a rural unincorporated area of Fresno County Friday. Officials were able to positively identify her Tuesday.

Anu Hobson and her husband Gregory Hobson were last seen Feb. 13 and reported missing two days later.

Three days after they were last seen, Feb. 16, Gregory Hobson was arrested by police on suspicion of murder after evidence they found pointed to her death, according to a press release. Officials have not released what evidence they collected.

Gregory Hobson has been charged with one count of murder and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

"Our thoughts are with Anu’s family as they receive this heartbreaking news. We can only hope this discovery brings some level of closure to the family as they grieve," said the department in a press release.

The investigation is on-going and no other information has been released.

