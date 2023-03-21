Fairfield's Best Buy getting upgraded to outlet, could reopen later this year

This is one of 10 locations opening nationwide as new outlet stores to join the already existing 19 locations, only three of which are in California.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield’s Best Buy is being converted to a “Best Buy Outlet,” according to the company.

The store, located at 1547 Gateway Blvd., is currently listed as closed but a Best Buy spokesperson says it could be reopened by summer with new upgrades. The city of Fairfield confirmed Best Buy renewed its lease at the Solano Town Center.

The first Best Buy Outlet store launched late 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the company. The “new” version of them started rolling out last year.

Its goal is to “meet customers’ varied and changing needs” through selling “clearance and open-box products at significant discounts,” according to Best Buy.

These outlet stores have on-site Geek Squad customer support and offer new types of products, which can be lower than original prices:

Open-box - products returned under Best Buy’s Return & Exchange Promise then resold at the store.

- products returned under Best Buy’s Return & Exchange Promise then resold at the store. Clearance - new products which have been discontinued by the manufacturer or end of stock

The company says this new model encourages a greener way of using products.

"By shopping at our outlet stores, customers are helping to limit waste by giving technology a new, longer life," said Best Buy's website. "That’s one of the steps of a circular economy, in which products are kept in use for as long as possible through repair, trade-ins and recycling."