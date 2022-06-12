Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.
Vanden Road is closed in both directions due to the fire, according to officials.
There is no additional information at this time.
