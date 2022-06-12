Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but was taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon.

Vanden Road is closed in both directions due to the fire, according to officials.

There is no additional information at this time.

Engines 39, 40, Battalion 37 and Vacaville Engine 75 are currently on scene of a vehicle accident in the area of Vanden... Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

