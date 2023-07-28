Potential hazmat situation being investigated in Fairfield

Officials are working in the 1600 block of Travis Boulevard after employees in the area began complaining about eye irritation and coughing.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Officials are investigating a potential hazmat situation in Fairfield Friday, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Fairfield Fire Department and Solano County Inter-Agency HAZMAT are working in the 1600 block of Travis Boulevard after employees in the area began complaining about eye irritation and coughing.

A hazardous materials crew is on scene and looking for the cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

