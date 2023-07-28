Potential hazmat situation being investigated in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Officials are investigating a potential hazmat situation in Fairfield Friday, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.
Fairfield Fire Department and Solano County Inter-Agency HAZMAT are working in the 1600 block of Travis Boulevard after employees in the area began complaining about eye irritation and coughing.
A hazardous materials crew is on scene and looking for the cause.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8