Helicopter crashes near Fairfield with 3 people believed to be on board, FAA says

The FAA and NTSB are investigating a crash near Fairfield that they believe had three people on board.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Three people were inside a helicopter when it crashed down into Solano County, officials said.

A Bell 206 helicopter crashed near Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m. near Fairfield, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor.

The helicopter caught fire after it crashed and sparked a seven-acre fire. Three Cal Fire firefighters received minor injuries after an engine rollover while trying to get to the site.

Those firefighters were taken to hospital.

Officials don't know what caused the helicopter crash at this time. However, they believe three people were on board when it went down.

This crash also caused a large power outage affecting over 38,000 PG&E customers, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. City officials in Fairfield said PGE hopes to have power back on by 5:30 p.m.

Gregor said the information available now is preliminary and is subject to change.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

1:30p Helicopter crash in Solano county near soda springs road. 3 on board per FAA- condition not released. Crash Caused 7 acre fire. Progress stopped. 3 cal fire ff injured. Massive power outage in Fairfield (eta restoration 5:30p)@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/aA6qtVSkWx — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) June 2, 2020

Helicopter crash in Solano county. 3 believed to be on board according to FAA. ABC10 Posted by Van Tieu on Tuesday, June 2, 2020